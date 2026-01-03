Inside Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Equipped With Modern Amenities, Premium Comfort For Passengers

Step inside India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, a new milestone in Indian Railways' modernization drive. This premium train is designed to offer world-class comfort and state-of-the-art amenities for overnight journeys. From luxurious sleeper berths and automatic doors to modern lighting, infotainment systems, and energy-efficient design, here's a detailed look at how this Made-in-India marvel is redefining long-distance rail travel.

