AAT Makes Import Cargo Collection Digital

Dhaka: Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT), a subsidiary of SATS Ltd, has introduced the electronic Shipment Release Form (eSRF) to offer a seamless, contactless, and fully digital import cargo collection process to airline customers, freight forwarders, and trucking agents across the supply chain.

The initiative forms an integral part of the Import Air Cargo Collection Digitalization Module under the Hong Kong International Airport Cargo Data Platform (HKIA CDP) and is powered by seamless data integration with AAT's next-generation cargo management system, COSYS+, aiming to enhance the user experience for the entire HKIA cargo community.

This end-to-end digital solution enables freight forwarders to access eSRFs, complete payments and authentication, then instantly release cargo documents to truckers for import cargo collection anytime, anywhere via mobile devices. It eliminates manual paperwork, in-person visits, and terminal queues, significantly boosting operational flexibility and efficiency.

Another key feature of the eSRF process is the integration of flexible e-payment options. Complementing AAT's existing credit facilities, AAT has partnered with PayCargo, a leading global cargo payment platform, to offer a secure and efficient transaction alternative.

The launch of eSRF marks a significant milestone in AAT's digital transformation journey. The service leverages the upgraded COSYS+ system, which was enhanced in July 2024 with advanced cloud security and an intuitive interface to elevate operational efficiency and user experience.

Supporting this transformation is the concurrent upgrade of truck control system featuring automatic license plate recognition, already proven to reduce gate waiting times while strengthening security. The eSRF service is the latest enhancement in this series, creating a fully integrated digital ecosystem for AAT's customers.

