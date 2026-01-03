Venezuela Reacts To Bitcoin Surging To $90,000: A New Benchmark

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Dips Below $90,000 Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline below the $90,000 level as geopolitical tensions escalated following US military actions in Venezuela. The cryptocurrency's price action reflected heightened volatility amid fears of broader conflict and market uncertainty, with traders closely monitoring key support levels as the situation unfolded.

Data from TradingView indicated a reversal after reaching highs near $90,940 on Bitstamp, highlighting the impact of geopolitical developments on crypto markets. The US military conducted airstrikes in Caracas, Venezuela, with President Donald Trump announcing on Truth Social that Venezuela's president had been captured and removed from power. This news added further turbulence to the markets during a period of low liquidity, with traditional markets closed for the weekend.

Despite the immediate sell-off, optimistic voices within the crypto community remain confident that the dip is temporary. Analytics firm @Wealthmanager noted on X that although short-term selling pressure increased due to the US actions, their outlook remains bullish, with a target range between $96,000 and $100,000 over the coming weeks. They highlighted that CME Group's Bitcoin futures market closed above $90,000 last week, potentially indicating the formation of a technical gap that could act as a bullish indicator.

Crypto analyst Lennaert Snyder emphasized the importance of the upcoming week, anticipating increased volatility as traditional finance's major players return to the market. Snyder suggested that unless the geopolitical situation escalates further, Bitcoin could recover swiftly after this correction.

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe described the recent move as a“classic” Venezuela reaction and maintained a bullish outlook so long as Bitcoin stays above its 21-day simple moving average of around $87,850. He added that the current trend strongly favors upward momentum in January, contingent on holding key support levels.

Bitcoin Gains Against Gold and Signals Rotation

Over the New Year, Bitcoin showed relative resilience compared to gold, which had peaked at over $4,550 per ounce before retreating by roughly 6%. During this period, Bitcoin's price rose approximately 5%, strengthening the narrative of a potential shift in investor preference from traditional safe-haven assets to digital assets.

“Historical patterns suggest that Bitcoin's parabolic rally often follows gold's top,” noted Bull Theory, indicating that the recent gold top might signal the beginning of a rotation of funds into cryptocurrencies. Gold's stellar performance in 2025, finishing as the year's best major asset, contrasts with Bitcoin's slight underperformance, but recent movements could hint at a change in asset flows.

As market conditions continue to evolve, investors remain attentive to geopolitical developments and macroeconomic signals that could influence both gold and Bitcoin. Analysts warn that heightened volatility is likely as traders adjust positions amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.