403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One Killed, Five Injured in Pakistan IED Blast
(MENAFN) An explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province left at least one person dead and five wounded, a police official confirmed Friday.
The detonation struck near Chainak Chowk in Sibi late Thursday evening, a spokesperson from the District Police Officer's office in the city told media by telephone.
"It was an improvised explosive device (IED) that targeted civilians in the area," the official said.
Law enforcement and military personnel quickly sealed the vicinity and initiated a sweep operation to secure the location and gather forensic evidence.
No insurgent organization has immediately taken credit for the assault.
Pakistan has experienced an escalation in terrorist incidents in recent years, predominantly concentrated in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.
Resource-abundant Balochistan ranks as Pakistan's geographically largest yet economically most impoverished province. Security agencies have endured a persistent low-level insurgency from Baloch separatist factions, who contend the region has been systematically deprived of significant infrastructure development.
The province serves as a critical corridor for the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, designed to link China's strategically vital northwestern Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port through an extensive network of highways, rail lines, and pipelines facilitating cargo, petroleum, and natural gas transit.
The detonation struck near Chainak Chowk in Sibi late Thursday evening, a spokesperson from the District Police Officer's office in the city told media by telephone.
"It was an improvised explosive device (IED) that targeted civilians in the area," the official said.
Law enforcement and military personnel quickly sealed the vicinity and initiated a sweep operation to secure the location and gather forensic evidence.
No insurgent organization has immediately taken credit for the assault.
Pakistan has experienced an escalation in terrorist incidents in recent years, predominantly concentrated in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.
Resource-abundant Balochistan ranks as Pakistan's geographically largest yet economically most impoverished province. Security agencies have endured a persistent low-level insurgency from Baloch separatist factions, who contend the region has been systematically deprived of significant infrastructure development.
The province serves as a critical corridor for the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, designed to link China's strategically vital northwestern Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port through an extensive network of highways, rail lines, and pipelines facilitating cargo, petroleum, and natural gas transit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment