India, Pakistan Conduct Exchanges of Nuclear Site Lists, Prisoner Data
(MENAFN) India and Pakistan conducted simultaneous exchanges of nuclear installation records and civilian detainee information on New Year's Day, official announcements confirmed.
Operating under the bilateral consular access agreement of 2008, both nations exchanged documentation Thursday—simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad—detailing civilian detainees and fishermen held in their respective facilities, India's Ministry of External Affairs stated.
Indian authorities transmitted records identifying 391 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen currently detained who hold Pakistani nationality or are suspected to be Pakistani citizens, the ministry indicated, with New Delhi urging "early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defense personnel from Pakistan's custody."
"Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far," the ministry stated.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi verified that Islamabad and New Delhi exchanged nuclear facility documentation alongside civilian prisoner records, including fishermen.
"The government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 other civilians, in Pakistan's custody to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," he told reporters during a news conference.
He noted both nations additionally exchanged nuclear installation inventories pursuant to the agreement on the prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations and facilities between Pakistan and India.
Following the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India taking effect Jan. 27, 1991, both countries have conducted annual list exchanges beginning Jan. 1, 1992. The Indian ministry confirmed this marked the 35th consecutive exchange between the two nations.
