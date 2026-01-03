Brooklyn Park's Exteriors Unlimited Inc. Raises Standards For Siding Installation And Exterior Remodeling

MENAFN - GetNews)"Workers installing roofing tiles on a pitched roof."Brooklyn Park contractor Exteriors Unlimited Inc. earns a 5-star rating for quality roofing, siding, windows, decks, garages, and concrete services across Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

A Brooklyn Park-based contractor is making waves in the Minneapolis-St. Paul is an area with exceptional exterior remodeling services. Exteriors Unlimited Inc., located at 9701 Russell Cir N, has built a solid reputation through quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service delivery.

Full-Service Exterior Solutions Gain Recognition

The contractor has earned a perfect 5-star rating from customers who praise the company's attention to detail and professional approach. Operating throughout the Twin Cities metro area, Exteriors Unlimited Inc handles everything from roofing and windows to decks and concrete work, providing homeowners with a single point of contact for exterior projects.

Recent projects showcase the company's range, including custom deck installations in Plymouth featuring cedar-toned pressure-treated materials and Westbury Tuscany powder-coated aluminum railings. Another South Minneapolis project highlighted Trex decking with double picture frame borders and angled body designs that demonstrate technical skill and design versatility.

Specialized Expertise Across Multiple Exterior Services

The team's siding installation capabilities are just one aspect of their comprehensive service offerings. As a full-service general contractor, the business addresses multiple exterior needs, allowing property owners to coordinate various improvements through a single experienced team.

The company's approach combines technical expertise with practical problem-solving. Customer reviews consistently mention the quality of completed work and the professionalism displayed throughout each project phase. One client noted, "The quality of the workmanship was great, and the house turned out beautiful," while another emphasized the company's prompt service and solid results.

Siding Company Expertise Meets Modern Design Trends

Working as a trusted siding company throughout the Minneapolis-St. In the Paul region, the contractor stays up to date on material innovations and installation techniques. The team handles both repair work and complete exterior renovations, addressing everything from weather damage restoration to aesthetic upgrades that boost curb appeal and property value.

The breadth of services allows for coordinated exterior improvements. When homeowners need multiple updates, having a single siding company manage roofing, windows, and exterior cladding streamlines the process and ensures consistent quality across all work.

Material selection plays a key role in project success. The team works with various products, helping clients choose options that balance durability, maintenance requirements, and budget considerations. This consultative approach ensures homeowners make informed decisions about their exterior investments.

Decking Company Portfolio Showcases Custom Design Capabilities

The company's work as a decking company demonstrates particular strength in outdoor living spaces. Projects range from simple deck repairs to elaborate multi-level designs incorporating premium materials and custom features. The use of Trex composite decking and specialty railings shows a commitment to offering high-performance options alongside traditional wood materials.

Deck construction requires understanding local building codes, proper structural support, and weather-resistant installation techniques. The team's experience as a decking company means projects meet regulatory requirements while delivering spaces homeowners can enjoy for years with minimal maintenance.

Custom touches set projects apart. The double picture frame borders and angled body designs visible in recent work show attention to aesthetic details that transform basic outdoor spaces into attractive extensions of interior living areas. As a decking company serving the Twin Cities, the contractor understands how deck design impacts both property functionality and resale value.

Brooklyn Park Location Serves Greater Metro Area

The Brooklyn Park headquarters provides convenient access to communities throughout the northern suburbs while maintaining reach across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro. The company's service area extends to Plymouth, South Minneapolis, and surrounding communities where property owners need reliable exterior remodeling support.

Geographic proximity matters for project management and customer service. The local presence means faster response times for consultations, quicker project start dates, and easier coordination when weather or scheduling adjustments become necessary. Homeowners appreciate working with a contractor who understands regional climate challenges and Minnesota-specific building practices.

The company maintains regular business hours, starting at 7 AM on weekdays, to accommodate homeowners who want to discuss projects before or after standard work hours. This accessibility, combined with the company's established local presence, contributes to the strong customer satisfaction ratings the business has earned.

Customer-Centered Approach Drives Five-Star Reviews

The perfect rating reflects more than just technical skills. Customers specifically mention the company's responsiveness, clear communication, and ability to deliver on promises. "Great company, extremely prompt and good work," summarizes the experience many clients report when working with the contractor.

Project execution follows a systematic approach that keeps clients informed throughout each phase. From the initial consultation through the final inspection, the team maintains open communication and addresses concerns promptly. This transparency builds trust and reduces the stress often associated with home improvement projects.

The emphasis on quality extends beyond visible results. Proper preparation, attention to structural details, and thorough cleanup demonstrate professionalism that distinguishes this contractor from competitors who focus solely on speed or low pricing. As one customer noted about repair work, "The resulting repair work was excellent," highlighting the care taken even on smaller-scale projects.