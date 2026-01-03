XRP Ledger To Host New Token Despite Community Doubts On Credibility
The initiative follows the earlier launch of $LAMB, a Solana -based asset aimed at promoting meme culture and social engagement. Kim confirmed that the new XRPL-based token will launch after the ongoing $LAMB presale concludes. However, the name of the upcoming token has not yet been disclosed.Dual-Chain Project Strategy
Kim's latest project introduces a two-chain, two-role framework involving both Solana and XRP Ledger technologies. While $LAMB drives initial community involvement, the XRPL token aims to provide tangible utility within the XRP ecosystem. The project plans to channel value directly into the XRP Ledger and offer tools for decentralized governance.
Despite claims of ecosystem support, the XRP community has expressed reservations about the project. Many users have voiced concerns over the structure of the $LAMB presale and raised doubts about Kim's intentions. These concerns were amplified by Kim's earlier XRP price prediction of $3, which did not materialize.Ongoing Credibility Concerns
Some community members view the token launches and forecasts as strategies to attract attention before potentially exiting with gains. Additionally, skepticism has grown around Kim's repeated public statements and bold predictions, many of which have failed to align with market performance.
The announcement has led to a divided response, with a large segment of the XRP community distancing itself from Kim's project. While the developer claims to be contributing to the XRP ecosystem, many stakeholders are wary of potential risks associated with the venture.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
