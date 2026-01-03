403
Coalition warplanes carry out attacks against forces aligned Yemen’s STC
(MENAFN) Coalition warplanes carried out airstrikes on Friday against forces aligned with Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Hadhramaut province, after those units were accused of laying ambushes against government troops during a handover of military sites, according to Yemeni officials.
A senior official from Yemen’s Information Ministry said the strikes were launched in response to attacks targeting government forces. Mohammed Qizan said that “coalition fighter jets are striking STC forces that are setting up ambushes” in the province.
According to reports from the scene, STC-aligned fighters had positioned themselves along routes used by government troops as they moved to assume control of military locations in Hadhramaut.
The governor of Hadhramaut, Salem al-Khanbashi, said the airstrikes were directed at forces that had attacked the Nation’s Shield Forces as they advanced on Friday to take over the positions. He explained that the ambushes against what he described as a peaceful deployment triggered the aerial response. Al-Khanbashi also appealed to local residents not to obstruct the troop movements or engage in setting up ambushes during the deployment.
Separately, an adviser to Yemen’s information minister said the strikes targeted heavy weaponry that STC forces had transported into Seiyun Airport after it was closed and repurposed as a military facility. He shared video footage online showing the bombardment but did not elaborate on the specific targets or provide additional details.
Media outlets affiliated with the STC, however, reported that Seiyun Airport was struck by three air raids allegedly carried out by Saudi aircraft. There was no immediate response or confirmation from Riyadh or the Saudi-led coalition.
Earlier on Friday, fighting broke out between the Nation’s Shield Forces and STC units in the Al-Khashaa area north of Hadhramaut. The province is Yemen’s largest oil-producing region and accounts for roughly one-third of the country’s total land area.
The violence comes amid a sharp escalation in Yemen’s conflict since Tuesday, following the STC’s takeover of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. Together, the two provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.
