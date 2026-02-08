403
Lebanese Army Chief Meets French FM to Review Military Support Conference
(MENAFN) Lebanese Army Chief Rodolphe Haykal met on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss regional and domestic developments, as well as preparations for next month’s Paris conference aimed at supporting Lebanon’s military, according to reports.
The meeting, held at Haykal’s office northeast of Beirut, included French Ambassador Herve Magro and members of Barrot’s delegation. Officials reviewed the Lebanese army’s operational and logistical needs and discussed steps to strengthen its capabilities in advance of the upcoming support conference in France.
Barrot announced on Friday that France will host the conference on March 5 in Paris, with the goal of mobilizing international support for the Lebanese army and internal security forces. The event will focus particularly on Lebanon’s plan to consolidate weapons under state control and on challenges following the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate. France is coordinating with the US, Saudi Arabia, and other partners to secure joint contributions for Lebanon.
In August 2025, the UN Security Council unanimously extended UNIFIL’s mandate through the end of 2026 for the final time. That same month, the Lebanese government approved a decision to centralize weapons under state authority, including those held by Hezbollah, and tasked the army with implementing the plan in five phases.
Haykal is expected to present a report on progress to Lebanon’s Cabinet next week, covering the completion of the first phase south of the Litani River and preparations to begin the second phase north of the river.
