CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation Stone For Multiple Infrastructural Projects In Patna HC

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) The judicial landscape of Bihar marked a significant milestone on Saturday when Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant laid the foundation stone for multiple key infrastructure projects within the Patna High Court premises.

The occasion is being viewed as a historic step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure and modernising the justice delivery system in the state.

Justice Surya Kant laid the foundation stone for several major facilities, including an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) building, a multi-level car parking complex, a hospital building, an auditorium, an IT building, residential quarters, and an annexe building for the Advocate General's office.

These projects aim to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and technological integration within the judiciary.

The ADR building is expected to promote amicable and faster resolution of disputes, reducing the burden on courts, while the IT building will play a crucial role in advancing digital infrastructure and e-court initiatives.

Facilities such as the hospital and parking complex are designed to address long-standing logistical challenges faced by judges, lawyers, court staff, and litigants.

The event was graced by Supreme Court Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Rajesh Bindal, along with several judges of the Patna High Court, senior advocates, and administrative officials.

Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Justice Sudhir Singh was also present.

The newly-appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, participated virtually, reflecting institutional continuity.

Legal and administrative circles view the initiative as a coordinated effort between the judiciary and the government to equip the Patna High Court with modern facilities in line with contemporary judicial needs.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to improve working conditions, ease access to justice, and enhance the overall efficiency of court proceedings.

The foundation stone laying ceremony underscores a broader vision of strengthening Bihar's justice system-where judicial delivery is supported not only by legal authority but also by modern, dignified, and citizen-friendly infrastructure.