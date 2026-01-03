Manav Bharti University Promoters Declared FEO In ₹100-Crore Case
The declaration under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, was made against Mandeep Rana and his mother, Ashoni Kanwar. Both are promoters of the Solan-based private university, along with the main promoter, Raj Kumar Rana, who is Kanwar's husband.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mandeep Rana and Ashoni Kanwar are currently based in Australia and have failed to appear before Indian courts despite summons being issued.
The ED had filed a chargesheet in December 2022 against Raj Kumar Rana and 15 others in connection with the case. A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) took cognizance of the charges in January 2023 and subsequently issued summons to Kanwar and Mandeep Rana.
