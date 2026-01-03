403
Swiss authorities need days to identify Crans-Montana fire victims
(MENAFN) Swiss officials said on Friday that identifying the victims of a devastating New Year’s Eve fire at a crowded bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana could take several days, as families continue searching for missing loved ones and many injured remain in critical condition.
Stephane Ganzer, head of the Valais canton security department, told reporters that “identifying the bodies of the deceased could take several days, or even longer,” due to the severity of the burns, as reported by a Swiss news agency. Italian Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado confirmed that some bodies were “not identifiable due to the extent of the burns,” according to an Italian news agency.
The identification process has begun, with the first publicly confirmed victim being Emanuele Galeppini, a teenage Italian golfer, the Italian Golf Federation announced. The federation expressed condolences, mourning the loss of “a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values.”
Valais canton police have reported approximately 40 deaths and around 115 injuries, most of them serious, noting that these figures remain provisional. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited at least 47 fatalities and 112 injured, with six Italians missing and 13 hospitalized. Matthias Reynard, president of the Valais government, stated that at least 80 of the injured remain in critical condition.
Hospitals are under severe strain. Lausanne University Hospital is treating roughly 13 adults and eight minors with burns covering more than 60% of their body surface. France has reserved 19 beds for burn victims to support Swiss medical services, and other countries, including Sweden and North Macedonia, have also offered aid. Some victims have already been transferred to hospitals in Milan, Paris, and Lyon.
Valais authorities have launched a criminal investigation. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said the leading hypothesis is a “generalized conflagration that caused a deflagration,” while investigators will also examine safety compliance and rule out terrorism. Witnesses and social media footage suggest the fire may have been sparked by sparklers attached to champagne bottles. Fire experts noted the potential for a “flashover,” a rapid ignition of all combustible materials in an enclosed space.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight, prompting a major emergency response with dozens of ambulances and helicopters. Ganzer warned that the death toll could rise and described the situation as “critical and evolving.” He explained that even patients with burns covering 15% of their body surface face high risks of death from complications such as septicemia in the hours and days following the fire.
Ganzer highlighted the challenges in identifying victims, noting that many young people may not have had identification with them, and clothing and ID cards were destroyed in the fire.
On Thursday evening, hundreds gathered outside the burned Constellation bar to honor the victims, laying candles and flowers in freezing temperatures under police supervision.
