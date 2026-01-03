Gerhard Erasmus To Lead Namibia's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Jan 3 (IANS) All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia's quest for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. This will be the African nation's fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. Namibia are drawn in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and the USA.

Erasmus will lead Namibia's squad, with wicketkeeper-batter Zane Green bringing his experience as an opening batter. Namibia's T20 squad has a great blend of experienced international players, including JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz, who bring proven records and experience to the team, alongside pace bowlers Ruben Trumpelmann and Ben Shikongo.

"Our FNB Eagles are locked in for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted in India & Sri Lanka. Wishing the team and management the best as they fly the Namibian flag on the global stage. Fans, get ready! Travel packages to support the boys will be announced soon," Cricket Namibia posted on X.

In addition, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, WP Myburgh and Malan Kruger will add further batting power to Namibia's line-up.

Namibia will play their first match of the tournament on February 10 against the Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium, then return to the same venue two days later for a game against the tournament hosts, India, on February 12.

After their game against India, Namibia will then travel to Chennai, where they will play the United States on February 15, before returning to Sri Lanka for their final group-stage game against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 18.

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka over 29 days and at eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo), and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) are the venues.

Namibia squad for T20 World Cup:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.

Travelling Reserve: Alexander Volschenk.