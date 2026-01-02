403
BYD Surpasses Tesla as World's Leading Electric Vehicle Seller
(MENAFN) Chinese automaker BYD surpassed American rival Tesla on Friday to become the top global seller of electric cars for the 2025 calendar year.
BYD sold 2.26 million fully electric vehicles in 2025, reflecting a 28% increase from the previous year, according to a statement released on Thursday.
In contrast, Tesla reported delivering 1.64 million vehicles last year, aligning with its prior forecast of 1.6 million cars.
This annual figure marked Tesla's second straight year of decline, showing a drop of 8.6% compared with 2024.
When compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, during which Elon Musk's EV company recorded 495,570 deliveries, Q4 2025 deliveries were nearly 16% lower.
Tesla's production of vehicles for the full year also fell by 6.7%, totaling 1.65 million units.
Shares of Tesla tumbled in the first quarter of 2025, facing fierce rivalry, particularly from Chinese EV manufacturers, and reputational damage stemming from Musk’s “incendiary political rhetoric.”
