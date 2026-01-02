Ring In The New Year With LONGER Limited-Time Laser Engraver Deals To Make Creative Gifts Shine

MENAFN - GetNews) New Year is more than just turning a calendar page-it's a moment to express care, creativity, and intention. Instead of giving a generic gift, why not create something truly meaningful? With a LONGER laser engraver, you can turn heartfelt ideas into tangible keepsakes-a warm message, a cherished photo, or a thoughtfully designed object that captures emotion and memory. Whether it's for family, loved ones, or yourself, a handcrafted gift carries far more warmth and meaning than anything off the shelf.

To celebrate the arrival of 2026, LONGER officially launches its New Year Sale, featuring exclusive discounts across a wide range of laser engraving machines and accessories. Continuing the momentum of the holiday season, this limited-time promotion offers clear, value-driven options for creators at every stage-from beginners to professionals. The new year is the perfect time to upgrade your tools, start new projects, or invest in creativity that lasts all year long.







Year-End Savings-Up to 50% Off

Enjoy some of the best prices of the year on select models. This is the ideal moment to step into laser engraving or upgrade your current setup.

Chance to Win a FREE Ray5 40W

Place an order during the promotion period for a chance to win a Ray5 40W high-power laser engraver-a powerful bonus to kickstart your creative journey.

30% OFF All Accessories

Rotary attachments, honeycomb working tables, enclosures, and more are all included in the discount, making it easier than ever to build a complete and efficient workspace.

Lucky Spin-Extra Discounts & Gifts

Join the interactive lucky draw for additional discounts or surprise gifts, adding even more value to every purchase.

Double Reward Points on Orders Over $500

Earn double loyalty points on qualifying orders and enjoy greater savings on future purchases.

Promotion Period: December 30, 2025 – January 13, 2026

New Year Gift Guide-Find the Perfect Machine for Every Creator

Laser engravers are more than tools-they are long-term creative partners. Here's a guide to help you choose the perfect model for every use case:

Ray5 Mini-A Creative Starter Gift

Starting at $109.99

Ideal for beginners, students, and families. The Ray5 Mini is perfect for small DIY projects, parent-child creativity, and personalized gifts. From engraving pets on wooden plaques to adding custom designs to mugs or holiday ornaments, it's an easy and accessible way to turn imagination into reality.







Ray5 20W-The Practical Upgrade

Starting at $379.99

Designed for experienced makers and small business owners, the Ray5 20W handles batch production with ease. Whether engraving messages on wooden crafts, patterns on leaves, names on leather goods, or designs on stainless steel, it delivers a perfect balance of efficiency, quality, and versatility-ideal for turning creativity into income.







Ray5 40W-High-Power Productivity

Starting at $699.99

Ideal for small studios and commercial users, the high-power Ray5 40W laser easily handles the surge of New Year orders. It can engrave and cut hundreds of materials, including paper, wood, leather, and even metal, giving your creativity unlimited possibilities-from cutting and assembling charming wooden houses, adding custom designs to thermos bottles, to personalizing leather pillows. In addition, the Ray5 40W enhances cutting efficiency and expands material compatibility, transforming creative ideas into productive results. It's the perfect choice for those seeking both efficiency and innovation, and a thoughtful gift for creators and DIY enthusiasts alike.







B1 40W-Professional Production Solution

Starting at $719.99

Designed for long-term, continuous operation, the B1 40W laser is ideal for commercial customization, studios, or small factories-a“tool-focused investment” built for stability and high output. Businesses can seamlessly integrate their branding into a wide range of products, from metal business cards to custom jewelry. Its high-precision engraving enhances product quality and clarity, strengthening consumer trust and loyalty, while promotional items like wooden signs, metal cards, or personalized jewelry effectively boost brand visibility.







Nano Pro-Precision Craftsmanship

Starting at $699.99

Designed for designers and precision craft enthusiasts, the Nano Pro is a compact desktop solution that balances aesthetics and performance, perfect for creative spaces where precision matters but space is limited. Its fast engraving capabilities transform low-cost materials into high-value creations-from personalized watch straps and uniquely designed cardholders to custom engravings on Christmas lights, cutting boards, and jewelry boxes.







Start the New Year with Purpose and Creativity

This New Year, give more than a gift-give the power to create. Whether for loved ones or for your own creative journey, the LONGER New Year Sale offers the perfect balance of value, performance, and inspiration. With limited-time offers and limited stock, now is the best moment to invest in a more creative and productive year ahead.

