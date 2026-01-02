From Technician To Entrepreneur: Orlando Locksmith Launches Mobile-Only Security Company

MENAFN - GetNews)



KS Locksmith Services is a reliable, mobile-only locksmith company serving Orlando, Florida, and the surrounding Central Florida region. From emergency car and home lockouts to lock installation, rekeying, and key duplication, the company provides professional on-site locksmith solutions for automotive, residential, and commercial customers.

KS Locksmith, founded by local Orlando locksmith and professional Gabriel Suniaga, offers affordable mobile locksmith services backed by a commitment to customer satisfaction, a 30-day labor warranty, and a 90-day parts warranty.

Gabriel began his locksmith career in 2016 as a technician with an Orlando-based locksmith company, where he spent five years gaining hands-on field experience. In 2021, he and his wife launched KS Locksmith LLC, a fully mobile locksmith company specializing in automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services.

"When you hire KS Locksmith, you can rest assured knowing our skilled technicians work quickly and efficiently without compromising quality," said Suniaga. "We welcome customers to contact us with questions or to schedule a mobile service appointment. We've built a highly rated locksmith brand based on professionalism, reliability, and community trust. Our customer reviews reflect the quality of service we deliver."

KS Locksmith serves Orlando's diverse community with bilingual support and dependable emergency locksmith services. The company also provides educational guidance to homeowners, drivers, and business owners on improving and maintaining security. Verified by 1-800-Unlocks, KS Locksmith emphasizes honest pricing, professional service, quality parts, and strong warranty protection.

Suniaga also advises customers to be cautious when searching for a locksmith near me in Orlando, FL, noting that many online listings are operated by call centers or unlicensed operators. The company encourages consumers to verify reviews, credentials, and local presence before scheduling service.

Additional information about the company and its services is available at:

Mobile Locksmith Services Across Central Florida

KS Locksmith delivers expert mobile locksmith services for cars, homes, and businesses throughout Central Florida. Technicians travel directly to the customer's location-no shop visit is required. The company regularly serves Orlando, Kissimmee, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and nearby communities.

Whether customers are locked out, need locks rekeyed, require key replacement, or want to install high-security or smart lock hardware, KS Locksmith arrives with fully equipped service vehicles to complete most jobs on-site in a single visit. Technicians are trained to work with everything from standard deadbolts to advanced access systems, smart locks, and transponder keys.

Emergency Locksmith Services for Homes, Vehicles, and Businesses

KS Locksmith offers emergency locksmith services during standard business hours, Monday through Saturday, but please check out our business listing on Google to confirm availability. The mobile team responds to urgent situations such as home, car, and office lockouts, jammed locks, broken keys, and compromised security following a break-in.

Whenever possible, technicians use non-destructive entry methods, helping customers regain access without damaging locks or doors. Services include lockouts, key extraction, lock rekeying, lock replacement, and hardware repair. The company supports homeowners during move-ins, after break-ins, or when keys are lost or broken, providing fast, professional solutions across the Orlando metro area.

About the Company

Since 2016, KS Locksmith has provided professional residential locksmith services for homes across Orlando and Central Florida. The company specializes in mobile service, arriving fully prepared with the tools and hardware required to complete jobs efficiently and professionally.

KS Locksmith serves customers in Orlando, Kissimmee, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Clermont, and surrounding neighborhoods.