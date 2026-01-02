MKDW Repurchased Approximately $7 Million Worth Of Its Outstanding Ordinary Shares.
Mr. Ming-Chia, Huang, Chairman and CEO of MKDWELL Tech Inc., stated,“Given the recent market conditions, we believe the company's share price significantly undervalues the advantages of our business model and its long-term growth potential. Initiating this share repurchase transaction aims to actively protect shareholder value while demonstrating our confidence in the company's strategic direction. Despite the challenges posed by current macroeconomic volatility and new US tariffs, we will remain focused on leveraging AIOT technology to comprehensively enhance consumers' lives.”
About MKDWELL Tech Inc.
MKD Technology Inc., the main operating subsidiary of the Company, was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, with a factory located in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China. It focuses on developing automotive electronics and smart home products using AIoT technology. For more information about MKDWELL, please visit
