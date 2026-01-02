Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund Marks Milestone Year In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The year 2025 became a milestone for the National Investment Fund of Uzbekistan (UzNIF) and Franklin Templeton, which serves as the fund's manager and trustee, according to Marius Dan, CEO for Central Asia at Templeton Global Investments, Trend reports via the CEO's social media.

Dan noted that Franklin Templeton's mandate in Uzbekistan is based on three core pillars: transforming portfolio companies, strengthening corporate governance, and listing both the fund and key portfolio companies. He said that in 2025, tangible progress was achieved across all three areas, moving from diagnostics to implementation and laying a solid foundation for the fund's next stage of development.

Dan emphasized that these achievements were made possible thanks to strong support from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the National Agency for Perspective Projects, and the Presidential Administration, as well as a dedicated local team established in Tashkent.

Looking ahead, he said Franklin Templeton views 2026 with confidence, aiming to build on the momentum achieved and continue supporting the next phase of Uzbekistan's economic development.

UzNIF was officially launched in May 2025 as part of Uzbekistan's broader economic reform agenda aimed at modernizing state-owned enterprises, strengthening investor confidence, and developing a modern domestic capital market. In October, UzNIF held its first Investor Day in Tashkent, which brought together more than 200 regional and international investors. The high level of engagement highlighted growing global interest in Uzbekistan and underscored the fund's role in opening the country to international capital markets.