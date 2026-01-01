Gudi Padwa 2026: When Is The Hindu New Year And Why Is It Celebrated Date, Muhurat, History Explained

Gudi Padwa 2026: Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, celebrated with the arrival of spring. Observed mainly in western and southern India, the festival symbolises renewal, prosperity, victory and fresh beginnings

Gudi Padwa in 2026 will be observed on Thursday, March 19, marking the first day of the Chaitra month and the Shukla Paksha Pratipada. The tithi begins at 6:52 am on March 19 and concludes at 4:52 am on March 20. Since the festival is sunrise-based, slight regional variations in observance may occur depending on local sunrise timings.

Gudi Padwa represents a symbolic restart of life and order, closely associated with prosperity, victory and clarity. The word“Gudi” refers to a decorated flag-like structure raised outside homes, while“Padwa” signifies the first lunar day. Though called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, the same day is celebrated as Ugadi, Navreh or Cheti Chand in other regions, reflecting a shared spirit of renewal.

The festival is linked to ancient beliefs such as the creation of the universe and the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after victory over Ravana. Historically, it also commemorates Maratha triumphs. Celebrations include house cleaning, wearing new clothes, raising the Gudi, preparing festive dishes like puran poli and shrikhanda, and offering prayers at home or temples.