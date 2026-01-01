“Winter Tale” Holiday Fair Opens In Khankendi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A festive“Winter Tale” fair has opened in the city of Khankendi in celebration of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, launching its activities on December 27.

As reported by Azernews, the fair will continue until January 5, offering residents and visitors a festive atmosphere during the holiday season.

The event, held for the second time, is organized with the support of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, and coordinated by the Restoration, Construction and Management Service. The fair is taking place at Victory Square in Khankendi.

The Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly reported that around 30 companies are participating in the fair, showcasing a variety of products.

The“Winter Tale” fair contributes to creating a lively holiday spirit in the region while supporting local businesses and community engagement.