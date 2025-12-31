J&K Sees Sustained Sporting Rise In 2025
At the heart of this sporting renaissance stood Baramulla pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose Rs 8.40 crore IPL auction deal with Delhi Capitals did more than rewrite record books.ADVERTISEMENT
Auqib Nabi Dar: The Moment That Changed Everything
When the auction hammer fell, sealing Auqib Nabi Dar's fate with Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore, history was made. The 28-year-old right-arm pacer became the most expensive IPL buy from Jammu & Kashmir.
Ranji Trophy Returns to Srinagar
Another highlight of 2025 was the return of Ranji Trophy cricket to Srinagar, with Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar hosting the season opener against Mumbai.
Youth Engagement Reaches Record High
