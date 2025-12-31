J&K Sees Sustained Sporting Rise In 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Sports in Jammu and Kashmir have thrived on raw talent and resilience for decades despite limited infrastructure and exposure. However, in 2025, that approach changed as potential turned into recognition, systems began delivering results, and athletes made their mark nationally and globally. This year-ender captures the moments and milestones that redefined J&K's sporting journey.

At the heart of this sporting renaissance stood Baramulla pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose Rs 8.40 crore IPL auction deal with Delhi Capitals did more than rewrite record books.

Auqib Nabi Dar: The Moment That Changed Everything

When the auction hammer fell, sealing Auqib Nabi Dar's fate with Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore, history was made. The 28-year-old right-arm pacer became the most expensive IPL buy from Jammu & Kashmir.

Ranji Trophy Returns to Srinagar

Another highlight of 2025 was the return of Ranji Trophy cricket to Srinagar, with Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar hosting the season opener against Mumbai.

Youth Engagement Reaches Record High