Amman Heritage Committee Reviews Citadel Development Plans

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The Amman Heritage Committee, chaired by Yazan Al-Khudair, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, conducted a comprehensive field visit to the Amman Citadel archaeological site. The delegation included Fawzi Abu Dannah, Director General of the Department of Antiquities, Nabil Al-Jariri, Deputy Director for Public Works at Greater Amman Municipality, along with specialists and engineers from both sectors. The visit aimed to review proposed development projects and explore ways to list Amman's archaeological sites on the World Heritage List.Al-Khudair emphasized the importance of continuous coordination between all relevant authorities to ensure that development projects support archaeological preservation without compromising the historical and heritage value of the sites. He stressed the ministry's commitment to enhancing Amman's global heritage status while maintaining the integrity of its historical assets.Abu Dannah highlighted the results of recent excavations at the Citadel, underscoring the Department of Antiquities' role in supervising all archaeological and development work. He also emphasized adherence to safety standards when using machinery near heritage structures to protect artifacts and the urban fabric.Al-Jariri noted that the municipality is conducting a comprehensive urban study around the Citadel, considering the existing heritage character. He stressed the importance of integrating the proposed cable car project with development plans to ensure cohesive tourist pathways.Muhammad Abu Zaytoun and Basem Al-Mahamid presented detailed plans for developing tourist routes linking the Citadel with downtown Amman and the Roman Theater, including upgrades to Hisham Khair Street as a tourist corridor, improvements to shop facades, building regulations in the vicinity, restoration of the Nymphs' Spring site, and renovation of the waterfall park adjacent to the Citadel.Additionally, Al-Khudair and Abu Dannah visited the Jordan Archaeological Museum to assess the quality of tourist services and the condition of the site's archaeological landmarks, gathering feedback from both local and international visitors.