The racing world is still coming to terms with the passing of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum on Monday, as the scale of his influence, spanning continents and generations, continues to be reflected in the heartfelt tributes paid to him.

From the iconic Epsom Derby to the Melbourne Cup, his yellow silks with three black spots were carried to victory in some of the world's most prestigious races. A cousin of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid was widely regarded as a 'gentleman' of racing, known for his passion, integrity, and vision.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's achievements on the global stage were monumental. In 1998, High-Rise, a horse whose name was inspired by the city of Dubai's astonishing architectural rise, gave him a historic victory in the Epsom Derby, one of the most coveted prizes in world racing.

Honour at the Royal Box

It was a defining moment that saw Sheikh Mohammed Obaid honored in the racecourse's royal box, a longstanding tradition where the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had a lifelong passion for horse racing, personally congratulated winning owners.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid would go on to enjoy numerous triumphs in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, where he won the iconic Melbourne Cup in 2023 with a horse called Without A Fight. He also enjoyed major success in the UAE when High Rise and Postponed won the Dubai City of Gold and Dubai Sheema Classic.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, led the funeral ceremony at the Grand Zabeel Mosque on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan was joined by senior members of the Maktoum family, including his brothers Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

Funeral prayers were offered for Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid, with supplications that Allah grant him His boundless mercy and admit him into Paradise. The service was attended by senior dignitaries and members of the racing community, who gathered to pay their respects to one of the sport's most enduring and influential figures.

Gentleman of the turf

Renowned Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who trained High-Rise to further success in the UAE with a win in the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse in 2000, led the tributes. He described Sheikh Mohammed Obaid as 'a true gentleman of racing, whose love for horses was matched only by his integrity and generosity.'

“Every conversation with him was insightful, and his guidance shaped the careers of so many trainers and jockeys across the world. He will be missed immensely,” said bin Suroor.

The Dubai Racing Club (DEC) also paid homage, noting,“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum, one of the most prominent horse owners and breeders, who achieved the most important titles since the beginning of the 1990s.

“Several horses have shone for the United Arab Emirates, among them Postbond, the winner of the Dubai City of Gold and Dubai Shaeema Classic. His achievements in Britain also included winning the Epsom Derby as well as the Melbourne Cup in Australia.

“May Allah envelop him with His mercy and dwell him in His vast gardens.”

Legacy and global influence

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's impact as a breeder and owner was felt across continents. He played a pivotal role in breeding champion sire Dubawi, who is regarded as one of the most important and influential stallions in modern thoroughbred history, and raced in the famous Godolphin blue for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He also bred numerous top-class horses, including Postponed, Rosallion, Royal Champion, and Without A Fight.

His vision also fostered partnerships with leading trainers and stables across Britain, Europe, Australia, and the UAE.

From Zomaradah, a Classic-winning mare, to the next generation of elite performers, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's meticulous approach to breeding the finest racehorses has ensured that his impact will endure for decades.

As the UAE and the international racing community mourn the loss of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, his legacy is immortalized in the champions he bred, the races he won, and the countless individuals whose careers he shaped. From Epsom to Melbourne, Dubai to Britain, his silks will remain woven into the history of the sport he loved.