Defence Ministry Signs Rs 4,666 Crore Contracts For CQB Carbines, Heavy Weight Torpedoes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence on December 30, 2025, signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines and Heavy Weight Torpedoes, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

A major portion of the procurement relates to the acquisition of over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines, along with associated accessories, at a cost of Rs 2,770 crore for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

The contracts were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd. The induction of these carbines is intended to replace legacy small arms and enhance close-combat effectiveness through a compact design and high rate of fire, particularly suited for operations in confined environments.

The project reflects increased participation of the domestic private sector in defence manufacturing and is expected to support industrial growth, employment generation, and greater involvement of Indian MSMEs in component manufacturing and raw material supply.

The remaining contract, valued at approximately Rs1,896 crore, pertains to the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes with associated equipment for the Indian Navy's Kalvari Class submarines under Project-75.

The agreement was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L. of Italy and is aimed at enhancing the underwater combat capability of the Navy's six Kalvari Class submarines.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence from April 2028 and are expected to be completed by early 2030. The torpedoes feature advanced technological and operational capabilities, addressing critical naval warfare requirements.

The Ministry stated that these acquisitions underline the government's focus on meeting the operational needs of the Armed Forces through the induction of advanced and specialised weapon systems.

During the financial year 2025–26, the Ministry of Defence has signed capital acquisition contracts amounting to Rs1.82 lakh crore, reflecting sustained emphasis on the modernisation of India's military capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)