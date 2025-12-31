Military To Independently Select And Quickly Obtain Means To Counter“Shaheds”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

He explained that interceptor drones for destroying unmanned aerial vehicles have become available under the“Army of Drones Bonus” program and will be supplied through DOT-Chain Defense.

"Our military requested the inclusion of such drones in the program. A survey was conducted among units to determine the models of interceptor drones they use and consider most effective.

This is the second type of interceptor drones to be supplied to the army through DOT-Chain Defence," the statement said.

Previously, tactical-level interceptor drones were added to the marketplace to help counter enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs on the front lines.

In total, the Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts with six manufacturers of this type of drone. As of the end of December, the military had received nearly 5,000 interceptor drones through DOT-Chain Defence.

“We continue to expand the digital tools that give the Ukrainian army the necessary speed and flexibility in providing everything it needs,” the minister stressed.

As reported, from January 1, the military will be able to purchase components for UAVs with funds from the general fund.

Illustrative photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine