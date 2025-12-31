Mark Your Calendar And Register Now! Silicon Valley C-Suite Technology Executives Invited To HMG Strategy's 18Th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit On March 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-suite technology executives from the Silicon Valley area seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend the highly anticipated 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on March 10, 2026. This premier technology event is no cost to qualified attendees and is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.







“It's more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key topics that executives will learn at the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit to include:

: Align innovation with enterprise value and stakeholder trust.: Tap into neuroscience-backed routines and wellness strategies for peak performance.: Lead with integrity to inspire teams and attract top talent.: Join a curated network of senior tech executives driving transformation.: Elevate your presence-intellectually, emotionally, physically, spiritually.: Discover startups and scale-ups reshaping the future.

Scheduled speakers for the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include:

Karl Hightower, VP, Chief Data & Analytics Officer , Stanford Health Care

Ajay Kumar, CIO, Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Avi Sokol, SVP & CIO, KLA

Matthew Rosenquist, CISO & Cybersecurity Strategist, Mercury Risk and Compliance

Managing Partner,

Stuart Evans, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Silicon Valley-area executives with the HMG Strategy Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.

The event will be held at The Hyatt Centric Mountain View.

Valued Partners so far for the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include:

Platinum Partner: Movate

Platinum Partner: Pay-i

Platinum Partner: SAP

Gold Partner: Cyera

Innovation Acceleration Partner: Fixify

Association Partner: San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM)

Registration for the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit is now open.

In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration in March 2026 for two more CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada.

Can't make it yourself? Tell a colleague! The summit is no cost for qualified attendees.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today's toughest challenges, while HMG's Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership - helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

