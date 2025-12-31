403
Countries Condemn Drone Strike on Putin’s Residence
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nicaragua have issued strong denunciations of the attempted Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike aimed at the home of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev launched 91 long-range drones against Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region during the night of December 28–29.
Russian authorities reported that all drones were intercepted, with no injuries or damage sustained.
In a statement released Monday evening, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with President Putin and the Russian people, emphasizing Abu Dhabi’s “unwavering rejection of all forms of violence.”
The ministry declared: “The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability.”
Meanwhile, Nicaragua’s co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo sent a letter to Putin, voicing their “most active solidarity in the face of the terrorist attack by Ukraine.” They added, “It is only logical that fascism behaves in this way, attempting to nullify the strength of the conversations that seek to bring peace closer,” as cited by a news agency.
