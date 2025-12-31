Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commissioner criticizes Israeli restrictions on Gaza aid

2025-12-31 07:15:45
(MENAFN) An EU official has warned that plans to prevent international humanitarian organizations from operating in Gaza would effectively cut off critical, life-saving assistance, according to statements shared on Wednesday.

The official stressed that blocking international non-governmental organizations would severely undermine humanitarian relief efforts. “Israel’s plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law can not be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need,” the statement said in a message posted on social media.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that came into force in October, reports indicate that Gaza’s border crossings remain largely shut. This has prevented the entry of mobile housing units and reconstruction materials, further deepening the humanitarian emergency facing more than two million people in the enclave.

Palestinian officials have said that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 414 people in Gaza have been killed, underscoring the continued toll on civilians amid ongoing restrictions and instability.

