403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air China Signs Airbus Deal
(MENAFN) China’s leading airline, Air China, announced on Tuesday evening that the company and one of its subsidiaries have finalized an agreement with Airbus to purchase 60 A320neo aircraft in a transaction valued at approximately $9.53 billion.
The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032, according to a filing submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and reported by a media outlet.
This deal is subject to approval at the company’s shareholders’ meeting and must also secure authorization and confirmation from relevant government regulators.
Air China stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategic development plan and market requirements, helping to refine fleet composition and ensure long-term capacity expansion.
The announcement follows a series of Airbus orders by other Chinese airlines, including Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines.
Specifically, Spring Airlines intends to purchase 30 A320neo aircraft for about $4.128 billion, while Juneyao Airlines plans to acquire 25 A320 aircraft for nearly $4.1 billion, according to stock exchange filings.
In addition, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) confirmed a firm order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft to address strong customer demand, as highlighted on Airbus’s official website on Tuesday.
The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032, according to a filing submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and reported by a media outlet.
This deal is subject to approval at the company’s shareholders’ meeting and must also secure authorization and confirmation from relevant government regulators.
Air China stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategic development plan and market requirements, helping to refine fleet composition and ensure long-term capacity expansion.
The announcement follows a series of Airbus orders by other Chinese airlines, including Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines.
Specifically, Spring Airlines intends to purchase 30 A320neo aircraft for about $4.128 billion, while Juneyao Airlines plans to acquire 25 A320 aircraft for nearly $4.1 billion, according to stock exchange filings.
In addition, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) confirmed a firm order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft to address strong customer demand, as highlighted on Airbus’s official website on Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment