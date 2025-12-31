Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air China Signs Airbus Deal

Air China Signs Airbus Deal


2025-12-31 07:06:30
(MENAFN) China’s leading airline, Air China, announced on Tuesday evening that the company and one of its subsidiaries have finalized an agreement with Airbus to purchase 60 A320neo aircraft in a transaction valued at approximately $9.53 billion.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032, according to a filing submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and reported by a media outlet.

This deal is subject to approval at the company’s shareholders’ meeting and must also secure authorization and confirmation from relevant government regulators.

Air China stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategic development plan and market requirements, helping to refine fleet composition and ensure long-term capacity expansion.

The announcement follows a series of Airbus orders by other Chinese airlines, including Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines.

Specifically, Spring Airlines intends to purchase 30 A320neo aircraft for about $4.128 billion, while Juneyao Airlines plans to acquire 25 A320 aircraft for nearly $4.1 billion, according to stock exchange filings.

In addition, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) confirmed a firm order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft to address strong customer demand, as highlighted on Airbus’s official website on Tuesday.

MENAFN31122025000045017167ID1110542887



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search