Germany, France Defer Multi-Billion-Euro FCAS Fighter Program Decision
(MENAFN) Germany and France have shelved their timeline for greenlighting the massive Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet initiative, a German chancellery representative confirmed Wednesday.
The nations have abandoned their year-end deadline to authorize the multibillion-euro defense contract, marking the second postponement of the critical program decision.
"Contrary to the original plan, a final decision on the continuation of the FCAS project has not yet been made at the end of the year," an unnamed government spokesperson told the defense website hartpunkt.
Complex diplomatic priorities between Berlin and Paris have prevented top leadership from finalizing the aviation partnership, officials acknowledged.
"The reason for this was the comprehensive German-French agenda on foreign and security policy issues, which has not yet made it possible to address the issue of a joint fighter jet at the level of the president and the chancellor. We are unable to give a new date for a decision at this time," he added.
The FCAS initiative represents Europe's most ambitious and costly defense undertaking to date. Beyond Germany and France, Spain has committed to participation in the trilateral venture.
The proposed combat platform will operate alongside weaponized and surveillance drones, creating an integrated aerial warfare ecosystem that extends beyond traditional fighter capabilities. Planners envision the system replacing the Eurofighter fleet by 2040.
Officials initially targeted late August for project authorization but extended negotiations through December, primarily over equity distribution among industrial partners Dassault, Airbus, and Indra. That deadline has now expired with no resolution.
