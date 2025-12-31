China's Xinjiang Lihua Set To Expand Investment For Cluster Project In Kazakhstan
The expansion plans were discussed during a working meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest Madiyar Sultanbek, and Xinjiang Lihua General Director Xu Jie. The parties reviewed the progress of the project and confirmed the investor's decision to scale up production and raise total investment from the initially planned $450 million to $600 million.
The project предусматривает создание полного производственного цикла, including cotton cultivation and processing, yarn and textile production, as well as the manufacture of drip irrigation systems and related materials. Up to 10 production facilities are planned within the cluster.
Several facilities are already operational, including two cotton
ginning plants and a PVC pipe manufacturing plant at the TURAN
special economic zone. Equipment installation is nearing completion
at a spinning mill, while work continues at a drip tape production
facility. Full commissioning of all facilities is scheduled for the
first quarter of 2026.
