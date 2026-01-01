Army's Albert Ekka Brigade Marks 56Th Raising Day With Ceremonies In Agartala

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 1 (IANS) The Albert Ekka Brigade, which fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector, on Thursday, observed its 56th Raising Day in Agartala with solemn ceremonies.

A defence spokesman said that the brigade celebrated its Raising Day with great pride and solemnity at Agartala Military Station. The occasion commemorated the illustrious history, valour, and unwavering service of the Brigade to the nation.

He said that the celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the country. Officers, junior commissioned officers, various other ranks, and civil dignitaries paid homage to the fallen heroes whose courage and dedication continue to inspire generations of soldiers.

According to the spokesman, the brigade has the unique distinction of having two highest gallantry awards in war and peacetime, and the only Param Vir Chakra of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Brigade recently relocated to Agartala Military Station, which is particularly ominous, as the Brigade was launched into the 1971 war (Operation Cactus Lilly) from the Agartala sector.

The defence spokesman said that the Albert Ekka Brigade played a pivotal role in the Battle of Gangasagar (near the Tripura border) during the 1971 war, in which Lance Naik Albert Ekka of the 14th Guards battalion made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bastion that could have threatened Agartala and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.

Addressing the troops, Brigadier Dheeraj Singh lauded the brigade for its exceptional professionalism, operational excellence, and commitment to duty.

He highlighted the brigade's significant contributions in safeguarding national security, maintaining peace and stability in the region, and supporting civil authorities during times of need.

The Brigadier urged all ranks to uphold the highest traditions of the Indian Army and continue to serve the nation with honour, integrity, and selfless devotion.

The Raising Day celebrations concluded with interactions among officers and troops, reinforcing camaraderie and esprit de corps, while reaffirming the Brigade's resolve to remain ever prepared to meet future challenges in the service of the nation.

Defence analyst Manas Paul said that the 1971 war comprised two major operations -- Operation Cactus Lilly and Operation Nut Cracker -- and the 57 Mountain Division was actively involved in both operations with firepower support.

He said,“Both operations progressed from Agartala westwards towards Dhaka. The war finally culminated on December 16, 1971, with the unconditional surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers. Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, Maj Gen (Retd) Ian Cardozo, Lt Arun Khetrapal, and Lance Naik Albert Ekka are a few of our war heroes,” Paul added.

He said that the nine-month-long war ended with the surrender of Pakistani forces, leading to the birth of independent Bangladesh.