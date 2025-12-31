Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Enacts Law Banning LGBT, Pedophilia

2025-12-31 04:29:54
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed legislation prohibiting LGBT and pedophilia-related propaganda across media outlets, telecommunication networks, and online platforms.

A statement published on Tokayev’s official website noted that these provisions are incorporated into broader legal restrictions on the circulation of unlawful content, though it did not clarify when the law will officially take effect.

The measure had previously been endorsed by both chambers of Kazakhstan’s parliament. Under the new rules, violations could result in a fine of 144,500 Kazakh tenge (approximately $280) and administrative detention lasting up to 10 days.

Roughly 18 months ago, citizens of Kazakhstan submitted a petition calling for a nationwide ban on LGBT propaganda, which helped pave the way for the legislation.

