Thailand postpones release of eighteen Cambodian soldiers
(MENAFN) Thailand said on Tuesday that it is reconsidering the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained since July, despite an ongoing ceasefire that was expected to secure their return after an initial 72-hour period.
Thai officials cited alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement as the reason for the delay. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said suspected Cambodian drone incursions breached Article Six of the accord signed on Saturday, which obliges both sides to refrain from “any provocative actions,” including military activities.
According to Nikorndej, Thai security agencies detected Cambodian drones entering Thailand’s sovereign airspace, a development Bangkok considers sufficient grounds to postpone the soldiers’ release.
Under the terms of the agreement, all 18 Cambodian soldiers detained following deadly border clashes in July were to be returned if the ceasefire remained fully intact for 72 hours. Those clashes left at least 48 people dead.
“Therefore, Thailand is considering the timing of the release of the 18 soldiers,” Nikorndej told reporters in Bangkok.
Cambodian government spokesman Pen Bona said Phnom Penh had not yet formally responded to the delay and was closely monitoring the situation, according to Kiripost News. Pailin Governor Ban Sreymom also said local authorities had not received any notification of changes regarding the soldiers’ return, the Khmer Times reported.
Meanwhile, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow indicated that a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting proposed by Cambodia may be postponed until a new Thai government is formed following the Feb. 8 election, according to Thai PBS.
The ceasefire came after nearly three weeks of border fighting that killed at least 99 people, including civilians. On Monday, Thailand accused Cambodia of violating the truce by deploying more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles into Thai territory, an allegation Phnom Penh firmly denied. Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said the claims were “categorically rejected,” insisting no such drone launches had occurred.
China has offered to help ease tensions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing would continue to play a “constructive role in the Asian way” to rebuild trust between the two neighbors, following talks hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Monday.
