UN Representation In Azerbaijan Extends Congratulations On World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day


2025-12-31 01:07:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The United Nations Representation in Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations on the occasion of December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Azernews reports.

The message was shared on the official page of the UN Representation in Azerbaijan on the social media platform X.

“The United Nations Representation in Azerbaijan extends its sincere congratulations on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year. We wish peace, prosperity, and new hope in the year ahead,” the statement said.

AzerNews

