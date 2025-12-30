Qatar University Students Hosted By Alaraby Television Network
Alaraby Television Network hosted twenty students from fourteen countries enrolled in Qatar University (QU)'s Executive Master's programme, accompanied by a delegation of faculty members, as part of an academic visit aimed at bridging theory and practice.
The visit featured an introductory tour of the network's facilities, including the news channel Alaraby TV and the cultural and entertainment channel Alaraby 2, as well as newsrooms, studios, creative departments, and broadcast centers.
Throughout the visit, the students engaged in brief discussions with journalists, technicians, and production staff, gaining firsthand insight into newsroom operations and the processes behind news and programme television production.
The visit forms part of broader community engagement efforts to strengthen collaboration between academic institutions and professional media organisations, offering students a closer look at the media industry and supporting their future professional development.
