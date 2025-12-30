'Didn't Know Kannada, Still Got Help': Bengaluru Police Earn Praise In Viral Reddit Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit post appreciating the quick and efficient response of the Bengaluru Police has struck a chord online, offering a counter-narrative to frequent complaints about emergency services in India's tech capital.

Shared on the subreddit dedicated to Bengaluru, the post details two recent incidents in which the city's emergency helpline, 112, responded promptly-despite the caller not being fluent in Kannada. The user said they had avoided calling 112 for years after hearing accounts of non-native speakers receiving little help, but their recent experiences proved otherwise.

In the first incident, the user described witnessing a road accident late at night near Indiranagar after returning from a movie. A man riding a scooter had crashed into a car and was found lying unconscious at a traffic signal. While bystanders had gathered to help, no one had called for medical assistance.

The user dialled 112 to report the accident and request an ambulance. According to the post, the operator quickly logged the complaint and dispatched help. The caller also received an SMS with a tracking link to monitor the response. Soon after, both police personnel and ambulance staff contacted the caller to confirm the exact location.

While the police said they were on their way, the ambulance staff advised that the injured man be taken to a hospital immediately to save time. By then, the victim had regained consciousness but appeared intoxicated and refused medical treatment, fearing legal action for drunk driving. The police eventually arrived, documented the scene and took over the matter.

The second incident occurred just days later-and was far less dramatic, but equally frustrating. The user complained about loud construction work continuing until 3 am at a neighbouring business park, with machinery emitting sharp, shrill noises that made sleep impossible.

After calling 112, the complaint was forwarded to the local police station. Officers called back to understand the issue and reportedly reached the spot within 15 minutes. The construction activity was stopped, and the police later called again to confirm the noise had ceased.

“Sleep might be gone, but my appreciation for the police certainly is not,” the user concluded.

The post has since drawn widespread attention, with many users sharing similar experiences and praising Bengaluru Police for responsiveness and professionalism.

A user wrote,“Glad to know. I'm pleasantly surprised they took the noise complaint seriously too.”

Another user wrote,“thanks for posting, among the sea of negative posts, positive stories like this helps to keep us hopeful and motivates to contribute as well!”

“I've had a few pleasant experiences too. Some drunk hooligans were busy yelling in the street at around 3 AM. Thankfully, the cops turned up in around 15 minutes and cleared up the spot. I, too, hadn't expected them to respond,” the third user wrote.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.