Palestinian Girl Martyred By Israeli Fire East Of Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian girl was martyred tuesday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces east of Gaza City.

Local sources reported that the 11-year-old girl succumbed to her wounds after being shot by the Israeli army in the Zarqa area, northeast of Gaza City.

This comes amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. The Government Media Office documented 969 violations committed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since the agreement came into effect on October 10.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,266 martyrs and 171,222 wounded.

