"Dr. Jalil Illan"Dr. Jalil Illan announced successful Joint Commission re-accreditation, confirming continued compliance with international standards for patient safety and clinical excellence. As one of only seven hospitals in Mexico with this distinction, Hospital BC reinforces its reputation for high-quality bariatric care, including gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgeries, along with advanced medical, surgical, and post-operative services for local and international patients.

Tijuana, Mexico - December 30, 2025 - Dr. Jalil Illan proudly announces the successful re-accreditation by The Joint Commission, the world's most respected healthcare accrediting body. This achievement confirms the hospital's continued compliance with rigorous international standards for patient safety, clinical excellence, and operational quality.

Being re-accredited positions Dr. Jalil Illan at Hospital BC as an elite group of healthcare providers, as it is one of only seven hospitals in Mexico to hold this prestigious recognition. The re-accreditation reflects an ongoing commitment to evidence-based practices, continuous improvement, and patient-centered care across all departments.

Hospital leadership and medical teams are excited to reaffirm their dedication to delivering safe, ethical, and high-quality healthcare services to both local and international patients. This milestone strengthens Dr. Jalil Illan's reputation as a trusted destination for advanced medical and surgical treatments in Mexico.

Comprehensive Medical and Bariatric Services

Dr. Jalil Illan offers a full range of advanced medical and surgical services, including bariatric surgery, minimally invasive procedures, specialized patient care, and post-operative support, all delivered in a Joint Commission re-accredited hospital environment.



Gastric sleeve surgery is one of the most sought-after procedures at the facility, with patients traveling specifically for gastric sleeve in Mexico due to the hospital's high safety standards and experienced surgical teams. The procedure is performed using modern techniques to support long-term weight management and improved health outcomes.

The hospital also specializes in bariatric solutions such as gastric bypass surgery. Patients seeking gastric bypass in Tijuana, Mexico, benefit from personalized treatment plans, comprehensive pre-surgical evaluations, and attentive post-operative follow-up designed to ensure safety and long-term success.

In addition to bariatric procedures, Dr. Jalil Illan provides general surgery, advanced diagnostics, and inpatient medical care. Each service is supported by trained specialists, modern technology, and protocols aligned with international healthcare standards. Post-surgical care and patient recovery services are integral to the hospital's approach. Dedicated medical staff ensure continuous monitoring, education, and support to promote safe healing and optimal outcomes for every patient.

About the Company

Dr. Jalil Illan is a leading healthcare provider in Mexico, recognized for delivering high-quality medical and surgical care to both domestic and international patients. With a strong focus on patient safety, ethical practices, and clinical excellence, the hospital continues to meet global healthcare standards through Joint Commission re-accreditation.