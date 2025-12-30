403
Latvia Finalizes Fence Construction Along Its Border with Russia
(MENAFN) Latvia has finalized the construction of a fence along its border with Russia, marking the completion of a major component of its external security infrastructure, Latvia's State Property Agency (VNI) said Tuesday.
Approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) of fencing now stretch along the Latvia-Russia border, forming a continuous barrier in areas where construction was feasible, according to a press release.
Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis described the project as a "significant" advancement for both national and regional security.
"The physical fence along Latvia's eastern border with both Russia and Belarus has been completed. This is a major investment in Latvia’s security and provides critical support to the State Border Guard, which continues to counter organized illegal migration pressure supported by aggressive neighboring states," Kozlovskis said.
He added that efforts are underway to integrate advanced surveillance technologies along the border, aiming to establish one of the EU’s most sophisticated border protection systems.
Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens emphasized that the new infrastructure strengthens the operational capacity of the State Border Guard while enhancing protection of both Latvia's and the EU’s external border.
