Turkey’s envoy condoles Libya over deadly Ankara crash

Turkey’s envoy condoles Libya over deadly Ankara crash


(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Ambassador to Libya, Guven Begec, visited senior Libyan officials on Monday to offer condolences following a plane crash near Ankara that killed a Libyan military delegation, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli announced.

The crash on December 23 in the Haymana district claimed the lives of Libyan Chief of General Staff Mohammed Al-Haddad, four members of his delegation, and the flight crew.

During the visit, Begec met with Abdullah Al-Lafi, vice president of Libya’s Presidential Council, conveying the condolences of the Turkish government and people and expressing deep sorrow over Libya’s loss. He also visited Mohammed Tekele, head of Libya’s High Council of State, to pay respects to the victims.

