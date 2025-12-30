MCA Extends Deadline Till 31 January For Filing Financial Statements After Users Flag Technical Issues On Portal

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs announced on Tuesday that it has extended the due date for filing financial statements and annual returns under the Companies Act until 31 January 2026.

The extension of the deadline, originally set for 31 December, comes after multiple users reported technical glitches, frequent timeouts and other system-related issues on the MCA portal while attempting to complete their filings.

These filings are for the financial year 2024-25 and include mandatory disclosures that companies are required to submit annually under the Companies Act.

“In view of the representations received from stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to allow companies to complete their annual filings pertaining to FY 2024-25 up to 31 January 2026, without payment of additional fees,” the ministry said in an official statement.

Key details about the extension

As clarified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, any filing which is made within the revised deadline will not incur additional fees.

The relaxation applies specifically to the filing of e-Forms MGT-7, MGT-7A, AOC-4, AOC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), and AOC-4 (XBRL).

The ministry further stated that all other requirements outlined in the previous General Circular No. 06/2025 will remain unchanged, and only the timeline for filing these forms has been extended.

What is MCA filing and who should file?

MCA filing refers to the mandatory submission of legal documents, financial statements, and returns by Indian companies and LLPs to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs via the Registrar of Companies (ROC) for regulatory compliance, transparency and to maintain their lawful status.

The submissions aim to provide regulators with updated information on a company's financial performance, governance structure, and overall statutory status.

These filings, submitted through the MCA portal, include periodic reports, such as annual returns, and event-based forms for changes, including director appointments and office shifts.

What were the issues reported by users earlier?

Just a day earlier, hundreds of filers took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming that technical issues had disrupted the filing of companies' annual reports ahead of the previous 31 December deadline.

As several social media users flagged issues on the MCA portal,“Extend Due Date Immediately” began trending on X.

In dozens of posts, users on social media demanded that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs provide an extension of the 31 December deadline, so that companies have adequate time to complete their filings without the risk of errors or penalties caused by technical glitches.