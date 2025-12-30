403
Trump says US, Israel not fully aligned on West Bank
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday acknowledged that the United States and Israel are not fully aligned on policies regarding the West Bank but indicated that a resolution would eventually be reached.
“We have had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank, and I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we’ll come to a conclusion,” Trump said when asked about his concerns regarding Israeli settler violence and whether he had raised the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“It'll be announced at an appropriate time, but he will do the right thing,” he added, referring to Netanyahu, who joined him during a joint press briefing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Palestinian data indicates that Israeli forces and settlers considered illegal have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded nearly 11,000, and detained approximately 21,000 since October 2023. In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Trump and Netanyahu also discussed the next steps of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hamas. When asked whether Israel would withdraw before Hamas was fully disarmed, Trump said the group would have a “very short period of time” to comply, though he did not provide a specific timeline.
“They're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we'll see how that works out,” he said, noting that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner would oversee the process from Washington.
“It’s going to be horrible for them,” Trump warned, signaling serious consequences for Hamas if it does not adhere to the plan.
Despite the ceasefire taking effect in October, Israel has largely kept Gaza’s crossings closed, blocking entry of mobile homes and reconstruction materials. This has exacerbated a humanitarian crisis affecting over two million residents. Palestinian officials report that at least 414 people in Gaza have died since the ceasefire began.
