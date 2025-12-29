MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Prostate Cancer Becomes a Silent Threat That Claims More than 460 Lives a Year in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

“Prostate cancer does not discriminate and can affect any man, but its impact can be minimized with preventive measures and regular check-ups,” says Mónica Zavala Porras, a urology specialist at the MediSmart Medical Network.

It is today one of the greatest threats to men's health in Costa Rica, where more than 460 men die from this disease each year, according to figures from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund. (CCSS).

This type of cancer accounts for 16% of male oncological deaths, and its incidence is increasing at a rate of 5% per year. Globally, it is estimated that this is the second most diagnosed in men, with approximately 1.4 million new cases each year, warns the World Health Organization. (OMS).

Although medical advances have improved survival rates in recent decades, late diagnosis remains a critical challenge.“The key to reducing deaths from prostate cancer lies in early detection.”“This is a cancer that, when identified in its early stages, has significantly high treatment success rates,” said Mónica Zavala Porras, a urology specialist doctor at the MediSmart Medical Network.

Adopting a preventive approach

In this sense, adopting a preventive approach is crucial, based on four fundamental pillars to reduce the risk and detect this disease in a timely manner. Periodic check-ups are essential; men should undergo tests such as the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and a digital rectal exam starting at age 50, or from age 45 if they have a family history.“These tests allow for the identification of changes in the prostate before visible symptoms appear, which considerably improves the prognosis,” detailed Zavala.

Additionally, maintaining a low-fat diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as well as keeping an appropriate weight and engaging in regular physical activity, are factors that can reduce the risk.

“Men with direct relatives who have had prostate cancer have a significantly higher risk, so they should be more proactive in medical check-ups,” emphasizes the specialist.

Although in the early stages it may be asymptomatic, signs such as difficulty urinating, pelvic pain, or blood in the urine or semen should not be ignored and require immediate consultation.

Avoiding ignorance, fear and stigmas

“Despite medical advances, in Costa Rica, many men delay medical consultations due to ignorance, fear, or stigmas associated with prostate exams, which puts their health at risk and decreases the chances of successful treatment.” It is essential to demystify prostate check-ups; it's not just about preventing cancer, but about taking control of overall health,” emphasized Zavala, who also explained that MediSmart is working to facilitate access to specialized consultations, offering special benefits in urology services.

Myths and Realities about Prostate Cancer:

MYTH it only affects older men

REALITY although it is more common after the age of 50, it can develop earlier in some cases

MYTH having urinary problems always indicates prostate cancer.

REALITY not all urinary problems are related to this type of cancer; they can be caused by other conditions

MYTH if there are no symptoms, there is no risk.

REALITY: Prostate cancer can be asymptomatic in early stages, so preventive check-ups are key.

MYTH: It is a hereditary disease.

REALITY although having a family history increases the risk, most cases are not genetically related

MYTH: Prostate cancer is always deadly.

REALITY detected early, it has high cure rates

MYTH the screening test is painful and dangerous.

REALITY: Current tests, such as the PSA analysis and the digital rectal exam, are quick and safe.

MYTH a diagnosis always requires surgery.

REALITY there are multiple treatment options, ranging from active surveillance to minimally invasive therapies.

