CRPF, District Force Foil Maoist Plot Neutralise 5-Kg IED, Seize Arms Dump In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Dec 29 (IANS) In a major success against Left-Wing Extremism, a joint team comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force's 214 Battalion based at Kandlaparti camp and the local District force conducted a search operation in the Kandlaparti area on December 28, successfully recovering and neutralising a Maoist-planted improvised explosive device (IED) along with a significant dump of insurgent materials, said police officials.

During routine area domination and demining activities in the Maoist-affected forests of Bijapur district, a hotspot in the Bastar region known for frequent ambushes and explosive traps, was the target. While sweeping a footpath near the Kandlaparti road, the alert team detected a 5-kilogram IED strategically placed by Maoists to target patrolling security personnel or civilians, the police officials said.

Adhering to strict safety protocols, the CRPF's Bomb Disposal Team swiftly neutralised the device on the spot, averting a potential catastrophe that could have caused heavy casualties. The IED's placement highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Maoists, who often use such pressure-triggered explosives to disrupt development works and instil fear in remote villages. Following the successful neutralisation, the forces intensified their search in the surrounding dense jungle, leading to the discovery of a hidden Maoist dump.

The cache contained a variety of items intended to sustain insurgent activities and fabricate further explosives. Among the recovered materials were 20 pieces of firecrackers or crude bombs, a wireless set battery, mobile batteries and chargers, cordex wire along with a pressure switch, electrical wires, various tools, tarpaulin sheets, Maoist uniforms, documents, literature, and other supplies essential for guerrilla operations.

Security officials described the recovery as a severe setback to Maoist plans in the region, praising the vigilance, quick decision-making, and coordinated action of the joint team for thwarting what could have been a deadly attack. Such dumps are typically used by Maoists to store logistics for prolonged stays in the forests while planning ambushes or recruiting from local tribes.

The operation underscores the intensified anti-Naxal campaigns in Chhattisgarh, where new forward operating bases like Kandlaparti have been established to dominate core areas and facilitate road construction and development. Search and area domination exercises are ongoing to ensure lasting peace, secure villages, and encourage surrenders among remaining cadres.

This incident comes amid a series of recent successes against Maoists in Bastar, reflecting the security forces' commitment to eradicating insurgency and bringing normalcy to one of India's most challenging internal security frontiers.