Fitness First Unveils State Of The Art Club At Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Fitness First Middle East is proud to announce the opening of its newest club at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi, bringing its refreshed look, elevated member experience and state-of-the-art facilities to the heart of the capital. This launch marks another milestone in the brand's ongoing transformation, combining modern design, innovative training spaces and inclusive environments that cater to every fitness journey.

The new club features a dynamic mix of mixed and dedicated ladies-only facilities, offering members the flexibility to train in the space that suits them best. The ladies-only area provides a private and comfortable environment where women can work towards their goals with confidence and ease.

Designed to inspire movement, the club boasts a multi-purpose group exercise studio, a high-energy Cycling studio and a specialised Reformer Pilates studio. Members can also enjoy a dedicated Box zone for high-intensity sessions that boost strength and stamina.

Al Wahda Mall's newest fitness destination is equipped with advanced cardio and strength machines, a spacious free weights area and a versatile freestyle zone that allows members to customise their workouts. The club also offers enhanced changing rooms featuring infrared saunas, providing members with additional comfort and recovery options as part of their overall wellness routine.

Beyond training, the club includes a Members Lounge where guests can relax, recharge and connect, reinforcing Fitness First's commitment to creating social and supportive wellness communities.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Abu Dhabi with a club that truly represents the evolution of Fitness First,” said Mark Buchanan, CEO of Fitness First Middle East.“Al Wahda Mall showcases our renewed focus on design, innovation and member experience, offering a space that encourages everyone to feel inspired, motivated and part of a community.”

Discover fitness redefined at Fitness First Al Wahda Mall, where every space has been crafted to elevate the experience and empower members to reach new heights.

About Fitness First:

Fitness First Middle East is one of the worlds most trusted and established health and fitness brands. Owned and operated by Landmark Group in the Middle East and North Africa, the brand has 43 clubs across 34 locations within the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Fitness First offers world-class amenities, including state-of-the-art exercise equipment, unlimited free group exercise classes, and personal training by internationally accredited fitness professionals.

The brand offers the latest innovations in the fitness industry to its members across its networks, with 90+ fitness experiences including proprietary signature programs, a full range of Les Mills classes, kids' activities, Swim Academies, Padel Tennis, Hot Yoga, Reformer Pilates, Water based Mind and Body group sessions, MYZONE, fully immersive Fitness screens, digital technologies and much more.

Fitness First has been a key player in the Middle East's fitness industry for almost 20 years, helping its members to GO FURTHER in fitness and in life.