403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel pulls reserve brigade from Southern Syria ahead of new deployment
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday that it has pulled back a reserve brigade from southern Syria after completing its designated mission, with a new unit scheduled to take its place in the coming days.
According to military sources, troops from the 55th Brigade “have completed over 100 days of operational activity in the area and have successfully concluded their mission” since the onset of the conflict, carrying out operations across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
The brigade operated under the 210th Division and spent the last three months focused on “defending the Golan Heights” and securing areas within what the Israeli army calls a security zone in southern Syria.
The outgoing brigade will be replaced by another reserve unit, which “will continue operational activity in southern Syria and the Golan Heights,” the army added.
Although the Syrian government currently poses no direct threat to Israel, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes targeting military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, sometimes resulting in civilian casualties.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Golan Heights, including the demilitarized buffer zone, in a move that contravened the 1974 Israel-Syria agreement.
According to military sources, troops from the 55th Brigade “have completed over 100 days of operational activity in the area and have successfully concluded their mission” since the onset of the conflict, carrying out operations across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
The brigade operated under the 210th Division and spent the last three months focused on “defending the Golan Heights” and securing areas within what the Israeli army calls a security zone in southern Syria.
The outgoing brigade will be replaced by another reserve unit, which “will continue operational activity in southern Syria and the Golan Heights,” the army added.
Although the Syrian government currently poses no direct threat to Israel, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes targeting military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, sometimes resulting in civilian casualties.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Golan Heights, including the demilitarized buffer zone, in a move that contravened the 1974 Israel-Syria agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment