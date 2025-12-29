“Passion Is High, I Keep Going” Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Europe Return While Chasing 1000‐Goal Dream

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he could return to European football after collecting the Best Middle East Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai. The 40‐year‐old forward, currently with Al‐Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, said his passion for the game remains high and he intends to continue playing regardless of location.

“It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going,” Ronaldo said at the ceremony.

The Portuguese star also reiterated his ambition to reach the 1000‐goal milestone, a feat never achieved in men's football.“I will reach the number (1000 goals) for sure, if no injuries,” he added. Ronaldo has scored 956 goals for club and country, leaving him 44 short of the landmark. His brace in Al‐Nassr's 3‐0 win over Al‐Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday underlined his continuing impact.

Ronaldo's career has already seen him succeed across Europe with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. Despite his achievements, the World Cup remains the one major trophy missing from his collection. Former Manchester United coach Renee Meulensteen believes Ronaldo would trade the 1000‐goal mark for World Cup glory.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would swap his 1000 goals for World Cup glory, I think he would. The World Cup is exceptional. Don't get me wrong, Portugal has exceptionally good players but it's bloody hard to win the World Cup,” Meulensteen said. He pointed to the 2022 final between Argentina and France as an example of the difficulty, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe producing extraordinary performances.

Portugal reached the quarter‐finals of the 2022 World Cup before being eliminated by Morocco in a 1‐0 defeat. Ronaldo is expected to feature in the 2026 edition, co‐hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Portugal considered among the stronger squads heading into the tournament.

Even during his challenging spell at Manchester United before moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo maintained his reputation as the all‐time leading scorer in men's football and men's international football.