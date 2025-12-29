Bengaluru New Year: 20,000 Police, AI Cameras And Heat Maps To Ensure Safety, Says Home Minister

With New Year celebrations expected to draw massive crowds across the city, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday announced a comprehensive security plan to prevent any untoward incidents. The measures include the deployment of around 20,000 police and allied personnel, the installation of additional CCTV and AI-enabled cameras, the use of drones and 'heat maps' to monitor crowd movement, and strict crowd-control arrangements at identified high-footfall areas.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officials to review security preparedness, Dr Parameshwara said extensive arrangements had been made to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Deployment of Over 20,000 Personnel

On the day of the celebrations, a total of 14,000 police officers, 2,500 traffic police personnel, 88 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, 21 City Armed Reserve (CAR) units, 266 Hoysala vehicles, and 250 Cobra vehicles will be deployed to maintain law and order. In addition, 400 traffic wardens will be on duty. Necessary crowd-control measures, including the use of water jets, will also be in place.

Including Civil Defence personnel and Home Guards, nearly 20,000 personnel will be deployed across the city, the Home Minister said.

Over 10 Lakh People Expected

Last year, more than eight lakh people participated in New Year celebrations across Bengaluru. This year, officials expect the number to exceed 10 lakh. MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala, and Neeladri Road in Electronic City have been identified as high-footfall zones requiring special monitoring.

Transport Arrangements at Eight Locations

Arrangements have been made to ensure people can return home safely after the celebrations. Special measures are in place at bars and restaurants, metro corridors, and entertainment hubs where large numbers of young people are expected to gather.

Watchtowers will be installed where necessary, and focus lights will be set up at 180 locations. Police access control and vehicle checks will be conducted, and the public has been urged to share information with the police immediately if required. Taxis will not be available during peak hours, and transport facilities will be provided at eight designated locations for those requiring safe travel, he said.

Over 250 CCTV Cameras Installed

Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at 250 locations where celebrations are expected. Safety shelters and ambulances will be deployed, and crowded areas will be monitored using drone cameras. Instructions have already been issued to the owners of bars, restaurants, malls, and entertainment venues to strictly adhere to safety guidelines.

Installation of AI-Enabled Cameras

AI-enabled cameras with facial recognition capabilities are being installed at key locations. These cameras will help identify individuals with criminal backgrounds, enabling the police to take immediate preventive action if required, Dr. Parameshwara said.

Heat Maps Introduced for the First Time

For the first time, a 'heat map' system has been introduced to monitor crowd density in real time. Areas with extremely high crowds will be marked in red, areas with increasing crowds in yellow, and areas with fewer people in green. This data will be monitored from the command centre, enabling the police to respond swiftly and effectively.

Members of the public can also access information related to ambulances, emergency vehicles, and traffic updates through a QR code, the Home Minister said.

Top Police Officials Present

State Director General of Police Dr M A Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioners of Police Ramesh Banoth and Vamsi Krishna, CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Hilori, and Traffic Division Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy were present at the meeting.

'No Tolerance for Even Minor Incidents'

Emphasising strict enforcement, Dr Parameshwara warned officials against any lapses in crowd management.

“Crowd control must be handled effectively. Another stampede should not be allowed to occur. I will not remain silent even if a small incident takes place. No room should be given for even minor untoward incidents during the celebrations,” he said.

He also appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly.

“Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety. Families should keep track of their young members from the time they leave home until they return,” the Home Minister added.