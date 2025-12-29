Small Bore Connectors Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Small Bore Connectors Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 644.76 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 948.98 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43%.
Market Dynamics
The global small bore connectors market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the increasing focus on patient safety and the widespread adoption of international safety standards such as ISO 80369. One of the key drivers is the rising incidence of medical misconnections in clinical settings, which has compelled healthcare providers to shift toward standardized, application-specific small-bore connectors. These connectors reduce the risk of wrong route medication delivery in areas such as enteral feeding, neuraxial procedures, respiratory care, and intravenous therapy. Growing awareness among hospitals, clinicians, and regulatory bodies regarding preventable medical errors accelerated the replacement of conventional connectors with safer alternatives, thereby supporting sustained market growth.
Despite this, the market faces an important restraint in the form of higher implementation and transition costs. Healthcare facilities must invest in new devices, staff training, and inventory replacement to comply with updated connector standards. This cost burden is particularly challenging for small hospitals and healthcare systems in low and middle-income regions, where budget constraints delay adoption and limit market penetration. On the other hand, a major opportunity lies in the expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising medical device demand in emerging economies. Increasing hospital construction, growth in home healthcare, and higher procedure volumes create strong demand for safe fluid delivery systems. Moreover, ongoing innovation in connector design, materials, and compatibility is expected to broaden application areas, further strengthening long-term market expansion.
Market Highlights
Product: The gas bore connectors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR growth of 4.93% during 2026-2034.
Application: The enteral segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.03% in 2025.
By End User: The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 49.64%.
Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 40.15% share in 2025, driven by strict guidelines from regulatory bodies aimed at reducing medical misconnections and improving patient safety.
By Product (2026-2034) Liquid Bore Connector Gas Bore Connectors By Application (2026-2034) Enteral Intravascular Respiratory By End User (2026-2034) Hospitals Home Care Settings Others
